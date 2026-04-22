Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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22.04.2026 19:01:59
Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Soared Today
Shares of leading robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) specialist Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) are up 8% as of noon ET on Wednesday after the company sailed past Wall Street's expectations with its first-quarter earnings. Intuitive Surgical grew sales and adjusted earnings per share by 23% and 38%, respectively, and guided that its next-gen da Vinci system will see procedure growth of 13.5% to 15.5% this year, spurring the stock's healthy rally today.Intuitive Surgical reported that:Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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