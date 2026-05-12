Life360 Aktie
WKN DE: A2PH39 / ISIN: AU0000045098
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12.05.2026 19:35:48
Why Life360 Stock Is Plunging Lower Today
Shares of leading family safety platform Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF) are down 11% as of 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced first-quarter earnings yesterday afternoon. Initially rising after hours yesterday, Life360's shares have slid today despite delivering excellent financial results. Revenue growth of 38% sailed past Wall Street's consensus, as did the company's earnings per share of $0.03. Life360 also raised revenue guidance for 2026, now expecting 33% to 40%. However, a technical issue affecting registrations on Android devices weighed on monthly active user (MAU) growth and contributed to today's decline.Trading at 41 times free cash flow -- 123 times if you include stock-based compensation -- Life360 maintains a premium valuation even after its recent decline, so anything less than perfect earnings is viewed negatively. That said, I think Life360's earnings were excellent operationally, as the company:Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Life360 Inc Chess Depository Interests Repr 3 Sh
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Life360 legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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27.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Life360 stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: Life360 stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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15.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Life360 veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)