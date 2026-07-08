Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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08.07.2026 05:15:00
Why Meta Platforms Finished Down 11% in June
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were heading lower last month as a slew of concerns mounted for the social media giant. Among those were layoffs, overspending on AI and capital expenditures, and a lack of direction in artificial intelligence, as the company has struggled to develop a meaningful revenue stream beyond advertising.The stock also fell on a report that it would sell new shares to fund its AI ambitions. By the end of the month, shares had given up 11%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell steadily throughout the month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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