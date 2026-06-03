Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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04.06.2026 00:11:08

Why Meta Platforms Stock Crushed the Market Today

The stock of Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) was an outlier in a good way on Wednesday. The social media king's equity rose by more than 4%, largely on the news that it had rolled out its business-oriented artificial intelligence (AI) offering worldwide. That offering, sensibly titled Meta Business Agent, is a conversational tool that harnesses agentic AI to handle a range of client interactions. This is now available worldwide to companies of all sizes, Meta wrote in a press release, and can also be accessed via Instagram. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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