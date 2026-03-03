MongoDB Aktie
WKN DE: A2DYB1 / ISIN: US60937P1066
|
03.03.2026 17:17:07
Why MongoDB Stock Is Plummeting Today
MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock is getting hit hard Tuesday. The database software company's share price was down 21.8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET amid 2.4% declines for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite. The stock had been down as much as 29.8% earlier in trading. Investors are also having a negative reaction to MongoDB"s fourth-quarter report despite better-than-expected sales and earnings for the period. The broader market is also seeing big sell-offs today as investors react to conflict expansion in the Middle East. Software stocks have already been under pressure this year as investors weigh risks posed by the disruptive impacts of artificial intelligence (AI), and the U.S. and Israel's conflict with Iran has added additional bearish pressure. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
