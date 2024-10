Why Nvidia and TSMC Stocks Just Popped, but Intel Dropped Today

Semiconductors star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shot higher on Thursday morning, rising nearly 5% before retreating to about a 3% gain as of 11:11 a.m. ET. According to CNBC, there's no great mystery as to why. Citing comments made on the network's own Closing Bell: Overtime broadcast, CNBC quoted CEO Jensen Huang saying demand for Nvidia's new Blackwell chip for artificial intelligence (AI) functions is going "insane."Oh, and Blackwell is still on schedule to go on sale in Q4, just a few months away.The good news is having a (good) knock-on effect on Nvidia's contract chips manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), which is up 2%. However, it's having a less salutary effect on Nvidia rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). That stock is still down 0.9% after getting knocked for a 3.3% loss earlier in the day.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool