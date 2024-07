Why Nvidia Rocketed Nearly 150% in the First Half of 2024

The most talked about stock in the markets in the first half of 2024 was no doubt Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). During the first half, Nvidia 's stock delivered a total return of 149.5%, including dividends, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Nvidia continued to ride a steady stream of optimism, as analysts and industry participants kept upping their estimates for artificial intelligence growth this year and beyond. In its two earnings releases, Nvidia not only lived up to heady expectations, but surpassed them. Furthermore, the company announced its new chip architecture slated for release later this year, adding to the excitement.And as a cherry on top, the company also executed a stock split in June.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool