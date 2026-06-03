Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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03.06.2026 19:02:13
Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is under pressure again in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was down 6.2% as of 1 p.m. ET. At the same point in the daily session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. The broader market is heading lower today amid rising oil prices and bond yields, and there are also some company-specific catalysts pushing Palantir lower. Michael Burry weighed in again with another bearish take on the artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics specialist, and the company's deal with the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) is also facing scrutiny. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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