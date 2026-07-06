Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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06.07.2026 04:50:22
Why Palantir Stock Popped This Week
Shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) rose 14% this past week, following news of a potentially lucrative collaboration with an artificial intelligence (AI) giant and a bullish analyst note.Image source: The Motley Fool.Palantir is teaming up with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to make it easier for the U.S. government to reap the benefits of open-source AI models. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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