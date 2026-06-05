Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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06.06.2026 01:59:30
Why Palantir Stock Sank Today
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock saw another round of pullbacks in Friday's trading. The artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics specialist's share price slid 4.3% in the daily session and had been off as much as 5.4% at one point in the session. The broader market got hit with a strong round of selling pressures today as investors braced for the possibility that the Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates this year. The S&P 500 ended the day down 2.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed out the session down 4.2%. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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