Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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16.06.2026 03:28:58
Why Palantir Stock Soared Today
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is seeing strong gains in Monday's trading, closing out the day's trading up roughly 5.2%. The S&P 500 index's level was up 1.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.1%.Palantir and many other growth stocks are enjoying strong bullish momentum today thanks to news that the U.S. and Iran have agreed to a peace deal. Even though the stock is rising today, it's still down 24% across this year's trading and 35% from its lifetime high.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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