Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
20.01.2026 12:45:00
Why Rigetti Computing Stock Soared 45.2% Last Year and Has Kept Gaining in 2026
Despite volatile trading, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) stock managed to close out 2025's trading with big gains. The company's share price rose 45.2% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 16.4% and the Nasdaq Composite's gain of 20.4%.Rigetti stock actually started last year with a big sell-off in response to comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang about the timeline for the commercialization of quantum computing technologies, but it regained ground after Huang adopted a more optimistic outlook later in the year. Some big new partnerships also helped supercharge the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
