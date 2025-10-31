United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
|
31.10.2025 19:48:48
Why United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Skyrocketed This Week
Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are jumping this week, up 10.3% as of 2:36 p.m. ET on Friday. The move comes as the S&P 500 has gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq-100 2%.The delivery and logistics company reported its Q3 numbers this week, topping consensus estimates from Wall Street. The company also announced it has laid off a significant amount of its workforce as part of its cost-cutting measures.Despite a year-over-year decline in both sales and net income, UPS still outperformed expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 on $21.4 billion in revenue. Consensus estimates were $1.30 and $21.4 billion, respectively.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)mehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|ROUNDUP 2: Paketdienst UPS schlägt Erwartungen - Aktie zieht an (dpa-AFX)
|
28.10.25