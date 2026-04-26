Valmont Industries Aktie
WKN: 858096 / ISIN: US9202531011
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26.04.2026 12:30:00
Why Valmont Industries Stock Skyrocketed This Week
Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) stock bounded higher in this week's trading. The industrials company's share price jumped 20.9% higher across the stretch. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index's level climbed 0.5% over the same period, and the Nasdaq Composite index's level rose 1.5%. On April 21, Valmont published results for the first quarter of its current fiscal year -- which ended March 28. The company reported sales and earnings that beat the average Wall Street analyst estimates, and the company also increased elements of its forward guidance. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Valmont Industries Inc.
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20.04.26
|Ausblick: Valmont Industries zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Valmont Industries stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: Valmont Industries zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: Valmont Industries zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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02.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Valmont Industries legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)