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Venture Globa a Aktie

Venture Globa a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZNX / ISIN: US92333F1012

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13.05.2026 01:56:47

Why Venture Global Stock Gained Today

Shares of Venture Global (NYSE: VG) climbed on Tuesday after the energy exporter lifted its full-year earnings forecast. Image source: Getty Images.Attacks on Qatar's production and export facilities and other critical infrastructure in the Middle East has slashed global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies by roughly 20%, according to the International Energy Agency. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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