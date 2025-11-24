Walmart Aktie

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

24.11.2025 15:23:00

Why Walmart Keeps Trouncing Target

Arguably, no two retailers are a bigger part of Americans' everyday lives than Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT). They are the only two national brick-and-mortar multi-category retailers, meaning they're everywhere and they sell everything.While they compete closely with Costco Wholesale and Amazon, Costco is a membership-based, buy-in-bulk retailer, a much different type of business, and Amazon operates almost entirely online.In terms of scale, Walmart is far larger than Target, as it has many more stores in the U.S., a thriving international business, and Sam's Club, a direct competitor to Costco. Walmart is also the world's biggest retailer by revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
