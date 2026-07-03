Xpeng Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBX7 / ISIN: US98422D1054
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04.07.2026 01:08:38
Why Xpeng Stock Was a Winner This Week
Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) was a stock on the move in recent days. The busy and ambitious next-generation Chinese automotive company published an encouraging update about its deliveries and opened pre-sales for a new car model.These developments helped move its U.S.-listed American Depositary Shares (ADSes) nearly 12% higher over the trading week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.On Wednesday, Xpeng made its latest monthly and quarterly delivery figures public. In May, the company, which focuses on electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid models, delivered 40,126 units, bringing the second-quarter total to 103,295. Of the June deliveries, the GX luxury SUV accounted for 6,739 units; this is notable because the model was launched in May. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Xpeng
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: Xpeng legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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14.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Xpeng präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.05.26
|Xpeng in talks with VW about buying a factory in Europe (Financial Times)
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20.03.26
|Ausblick: Xpeng legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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06.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Xpeng stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)