WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

26.11.2025 02:30:00

Will AMD Be a $1 Trillion Company By 2028?

Will AMD Be a $1 Trillion Company By 2028?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has played second fiddle to Nvidia in artificial intelligence (AI). While the chipmaker (AMD for short) has great products, they don't stand up to what Nvidia has to offer. However, it has been improving its lineup, including its controlling software, a gap that allowed Nvidia to pull ahead in the first place.Although AMD won't be able to catch Nvidia in market cap, it can still become a large and dominant company. Its market cap currently hovers around $360 billion, so its stock needs to just about triple to reach the $1 trillion threshold. But can it do it by 2028?
