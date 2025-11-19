Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
19.11.2025 02:15:00
Will Nvidia Soar After Nov. 19? History Offers a Strikingly Clear Answer.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a winning bet for investors over the past few years, and this is thanks to the company's leading position in a key industry: artificial intelligence (AI). The AI market, today worth about $300 billion, is expected to reach into the trillions by the early 2030s. Interest in AI is growing in leaps and bounds because this technology has what it takes to make companies more efficient and to supercharge innovation.All of this should lead to lower costs and higher earnings, and that's pushed companies to rush into AI. Nvidia designs the most powerful AI chips around -- key tools, as they fuel critical AI tasks -- and this has translated into soaring earnings and fantastic stock performance. Over the past three years, Nvidia stock has advanced 1,000%.Now, as Nvidia approaches a significant catalyst on Nov. 19, investors wonder how the stock will react afterward. Will Nvidia stock soar? History offers us a strikingly clear answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
12:00
|Nvidia shares set for $300bn swing around high-stakes earnings (Financial Times)
|
12:00
|Nvidia shares set for $300bn swing around high-stakes earnings (Financial Times)
|
11:31
|MARKT USA/Leichte Erholung deutet sich an - Nvidia mit Zahlen (Dow Jones)
|
11:01
|Ausblick: NVIDIA stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.25
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones zum Ende des Dienstagshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
18.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 im Minus (finanzen.at)