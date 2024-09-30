Xiao-I Awaits Final Ruling On Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Apple Over AI Technology Claims

(RTTNews) - Xiao-I Corp. (AIXI), a developer of AI solutions, provided an update on its VIE's ongoing patent infringement lawsuit with Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Apple, Inc., (AAPL) and Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

The lawsuit, which involves claims that Apple infringed on VIE's intellectual property related to artificial intelligence technology, reached a new phase in the legal proceedings.

On September 24, 2024, the Shanghai High People's Court held a hearing on the case, both VIE's and Apple's legal teams were in attendance for the hearing, which marks the latest step in this dispute.

The trial phase of the lawsuit was concluded on July 31, 2024, and the parties to the lawsuit are currently awaiting the Court's final ruling.