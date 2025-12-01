Xlife Sciences Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK6Z / ISIN: CH0461929603
|
01.12.2025 07:00:26
Xlife Sciences AG Delivers Breakthrough in Early Alzheimer’s Detection, Unlocking Major Market Opportunity
|
Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Study results
Zurich, 1st of December2025: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS), together with saniva diagnostics GmbH, today announced a landmark achievement: NeuroMex is the world’s first certified and clinically validated medical device for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease based on the recording of motor responsiveness. It has now successfully completed pivotal clinical trials following FDA (513g) and MDR (CE) certification.
NeuroMex delivers 83.5% accuracy in identifying early-stage Alzheimer’s without traditional cognitive tests, enabling rapid, scalable preventive screening. With the device now entering the partnering phase, it is poised to become a standard component of annual health examinations, opening significant revenue streams and strategic partnership opportunities in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.
«NeuroMex transforms early detection, allowing timely interventions and optimized resource use in healthcare,» said Jenny Nisser, Managing Director of saniva diagnostics GmbH. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG added that «this positions Xlife Sciences at the forefront of a multi-billion-dollar market for neurodegenerative diagnostics and preventative care.»
By combining breakthrough science, regulatory approval, and clinical validation, Xlife Sciences is uniquely positioned to drive adoption, accelerate partnerships, and deliver meaningful impact for patients, healthcare systems, and investors.
Financial calendar
Contact
Xlife Sciences AG,
|
2237764 01-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
