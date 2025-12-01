Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

01.12.2025 07:00:26

Xlife Sciences AG Delivers Breakthrough in Early Alzheimer's Detection, Unlocking Major Market Opportunity

Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Study results
Xlife Sciences AG Delivers Breakthrough in Early Alzheimer’s Detection, Unlocking Major Market Opportunity

01-Dec-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 1st of December2025: Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS), together with saniva diagnostics GmbH, today announced a landmark achievement: NeuroMex is the world’s first certified and clinically validated medical device for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease based on the recording of motor responsiveness. It has now successfully completed pivotal clinical trials following FDA (513g) and MDR (CE) certification.

NeuroMex delivers 83.5% accuracy in identifying early-stage Alzheimer’s without traditional cognitive tests, enabling rapid, scalable preventive screening. With the device now entering the partnering phase, it is poised to become a standard component of annual health examinations, opening significant revenue streams and strategic partnership opportunities in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

«NeuroMex transforms early detection, allowing timely interventions and optimized resource use in healthcare,» said Jenny Nisser, Managing Director of saniva diagnostics GmbH. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG added that «this positions Xlife Sciences at the forefront of a multi-billion-dollar market for neurodegenerative diagnostics and preventative care.»

By combining breakthrough science, regulatory approval, and clinical validation, Xlife Sciences is uniquely positioned to drive adoption, accelerate partnerships, and deliver meaningful impact for patients, healthcare systems, and investors.

 

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2025 28 April 2026
Annual Shareholders Meeting 2026 26 June 2026
Half-Year Report 2026 24 September 2026

Contact
Information for investors and journalists: Xlife Sciences AG, Dr. Dennis Fink, dennis.fink@xlifesciences.ch

Xlife Sciences AG, 
Talacker 35, 
8001 Zurich, 
Switzerland,
Phone +41 44 385 84 60
info@xlifesciences.ch, www.xlifesciences.ch
Commercial Register Zurich CHE-330.279.788 
Stock Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange


Language: English
Company: Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 385 84 60
E-mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
Valor: A2PK6Z
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
