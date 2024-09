You Won't Believe What Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Said About Microsoft's Copilot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistant

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been an early winner of the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The company was an early investor in ChatGPT creator OpenAI and moved quickly to capitalize on the breakout capabilities of generative AI.The fruit of those efforts is Copilot, Microsoft's suite of AI-powered digital assistants, and its user base has been growing like wildfire. The company recently reported that "60% of the Fortune 500 have adopted Copilots, and 65% use Azure OpenAI Service." This seems to suggest that Copilot has been wildly successful -- but not everyone is convinced.At the Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) Dreamforce annual user conference this week, CEO Marc Benioff had a few choice words about Microsoft's flagship AI assistant: "Microsoft Copilot is basically the new Microsoft Clippy, that customers have not gotten value from." Regarding the recent rush to develop the large language models (LLMs) that underlie generative AI, "This is like we're selling science projects to companies, and they're tired of it."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool