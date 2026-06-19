Zehnder Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Zehnder Group: Introduction of a divisional organizational structure



19-Jun-2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Organizational separation of European ventilation and radiator operations, with clear accountability for results in each division

Realignment and reduction of the Group Executive Committee from six to five members

One-off effects related to the adjustments of approximately EUR 10 million are expected for the 2026 fiscal year

Confirmation of medium-term targets of around 5% average annual sales growth and an EBIT margin before one-off effects of 9–11% Gränichen (CH), 19 June 2026: Zehnder Group (SIX: ZEHN), a leading international provider of complete solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient, and healthy indoor climate, intends to adopt a new organizational structure per 1 October 2026. The activities in Europe, which have been closely integrated from an organizational standpoint, will be separated and managed with full accountability for results, so that both the ventilation and radiator segments can continue to develop optimally. The divisional structure will enable the future independent divisions, Residential Ventilation Europe and Radiators Europe, to tap into their respective market potential more effectively, streamline decision-making processes, and tailor their segment strategies precisely to their needs. The business units North America, Asia, Clean Air Solution, and Heat Exchangers will remain. Going forward, the Light Commercial Ventilation Europe business will be managed independently as well. As part of this reorganization, the Group Executive Committee will be reduced from six to five members. Going forward, it will consist of the CEO, the CFO, and the presidents of the three largest divisions: Residential Ventilation Europe, Radiators Europe, and North America. In this context, Silvia Witschi, who has previously been responsible for Strategy and Digitalization at Zehnder Group, will join the Group Executive Committee effective 1 July 2026. With the implementation of the divisional target organization scheduled for 1 October 2026, Silvia Witschi will assume overall responsibility for Residential Ventilation Europe, and Jörg Metzger for Radiators Europe. With its new, leaner organizational structure, Zehnder Group is laying the groundwork to implement its strategic priorities more consistently and respond more flexibly to market changes. Dorien Terpstra, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) EMEA and Johannes Bollmann, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ventilation EMEA, will leave the company after a transition period by the end of 2026 at the latest. The realignment of Zehnder Group’s organizational structure is expected to result in one-off effects of approximately EUR 10 million in the 2026 fiscal year and to yield substantial efficiency gains in the medium term. The medium-term targets of average annual sales growth of around 5% and an EBIT margin before one-off effects of 9–11% are confirmed. Picture: Target organizational chart Next dates to note Six-month Report 2026 30 July 2026 Sales for 2026 15 January 2027 Integrated Annual Report 2026 and Media/Analyst Conference 2027 25 February 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027 8 April 2027 Contact René Grieder

Member of the Group Executive Committee, CFO

Zehnder Group AG, 5722 Gränichen (Switzerland)

T +41 62 855 15 21, rene.grieder@zehndergroup.com



Alexander Kamb

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Zehnder Group AG, 5722 Gränichen (CH)

T +41 62 855 15 36, alexander.kamb@zehndergroup.com



This media release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. For further information about the Zehnder Group, please visit www.zehndergroup.com. Company profile Zehnder Group provides world-leading solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate. The products and services of the Group include heating, cooling, indoor ventilation and air cleaning. The Group develops and manufactures its products at its own factories in Europe, China, and North America. In the 2025 financial year, the Zehnder Group had about 3600 employees and achieved sales of EUR 761 million. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: ZEHN, number: 27 653 461). The unlisted registered shares B are held by Graneco AG, which is controlled by the Zehnder families. Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Zehnder Group’s future business, development, and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, Zehnder Group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this release. Zehnder Group assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Inside Information