Zoox To Deploy Robotaxis On Uber In Strategic Partnership

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), the ride providing tech company, Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Zoox, a tech company developing driverless vehicles, to deploy Zoox purpose-built robotaxis on Uber.

The robotaxis are to be launched on the Uber network in Las Vegas starting this summer and in Los Angeles by mid-2027.

After the deployment, Uber riders will have the opportunity to be matched with a Zoox robotaxi on eligible trips. Further, Zoox will continue to offer its service on its app in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

In pre-marker activity, UBER shares were trading at $74.93, up 3.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.