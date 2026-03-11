Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
|
11.03.2026 13:38:14
Zoox To Deploy Robotaxis On Uber In Strategic Partnership
(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), the ride providing tech company, Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Zoox, a tech company developing driverless vehicles, to deploy Zoox purpose-built robotaxis on Uber.
The robotaxis are to be launched on the Uber network in Las Vegas starting this summer and in Los Angeles by mid-2027.
After the deployment, Uber riders will have the opportunity to be matched with a Zoox robotaxi on eligible trips. Further, Zoox will continue to offer its service on its app in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
In pre-marker activity, UBER shares were trading at $74.93, up 3.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!