1 Reason I Will Never Sell Meta Platforms Stock
There are many good reasons to invest in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). We can, for example, point to the fact that the company is posting strong financial results as it seeks to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) trend. Among its many attractive attributes, however, there is one that I find particularly compelling as a shareholder, and that leads me to believe I will remain one for the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Meta Platforms ended the third quarter with 3.54 billion daily active users across its websites and mobile apps, an 8% year-over-year increase. The world's population is about 8.3 billion people. If we remove all those who are too young to have an Instagram account, it may well be the case that something like half of eligible adults (or young adults) worldwide visit at least one of Meta's websites and apps every single day. That user base is a veritable goldmine.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
