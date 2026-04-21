Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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21.04.2026 22:05:00
1 Reason Why Warren Buffett Would Like Netflix Stock, and 1 Reason He'd Avoid It Like the Plague
Warren Buffett, who is no longer the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, built an incredible track record by focusing on what he believes are high-quality companies. There's no doubt that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), with its incredible growth, innovation, and sizable profits, falls into this category of elite businesses.Although he never purchased shares, it's still informative to put Netflix though the Oracle of Omaha's tests. Here's one reason he would like the streaming stock, and one reason he'd avoid it like the plague.Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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