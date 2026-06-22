Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
22.06.2026 22:00:00
3 Quantum Computing Stocks With More Upside Than SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) may be the most exciting stock on the market right now, but I think there are plenty of better investment opportunities outside of SpaceX. One of those areas is quantum computing, a field that's starting to gain serious momentum and could reach viability status by 2030. If that's the case, investors need to position themselves to take advantage of a massive, growing trend that could pay off big time.I've got three quantum stocks that look like excellent buys now, and investors should consider buying them instead of SpaceX, as the upside is greater.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!