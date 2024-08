3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Before Aug. 28

Did you know that just one company was responsible for more than 30% of the S&P 500's growth for the first half of this year? Take a wild guess at what company you think it is. Yes, indeed, it's Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The chipmaker is the tide rising all boats.It makes sense. Nvidia 's technology is driving the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, enabling a technological revolution that some believe could be as transformative as the internet itself. Its massively powerful chips are a hot commodity, and that's putting it lightly. With the rest of big tech lining up at its door to get their hands on Nvidia 's latest iteration, the company more than tripled its year-over-year revenue for the last three quarters.Now, all eyes are on the company's next earnings report, to be released August 28. Expectations are high. So, with the release fast approaching, is it a good time to hop on board the Nvidia train? Here are three reasons the stock still looks strong.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool