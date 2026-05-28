Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
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28.05.2026 02:00:00
Accounts Payable Specialist (Riga, LV, LV-1050)
Datwyler IT Services is the IT wing of the Datwyler Group. We work alongside the Datwyler group companies and Business units to ensure Datwyler has an IT strategy that allows us to transform our Information infrastructure to keep abreast with the digital needs of our group companies. With about 150 specialists at 11 locations, we are dedicated to Datwyler’s success in its digitalisation roadmap. With an aim to get top-notch in our delivery, we believe in continuous improvement and becoming a trusted partner to our group companies. Our internal consultants ensure customer-orientation and committed assistance in their everyday work life. Accounts Payable SpecialistIn your role You will be responsible for performing accounting and administrative support task related to the efficient maintenance and processing of accounts payable transactions. In your daily work you will interact with Finance Team, Purchasing team and Master Data Team across all Datwyler Group.Your ResponsibilitiesPerform accounts payable data entry using the 3‑way match principleAllocate expenses to correct accounts and cost centersReview and resolve invoice, order, contract, and payment discrepanciesValidate, approve, and book invoices in the relevant systemsMaintain accurate accounts payable records and general ledger dataReconcile vendor statements and manage supplier inquiriesPrioritize invoices based on payment terms and discount opportunitiesPerform monthly reconciliations and balance checksEnsure proper documentation according to company policies and accounting standardsCollaborate closely with Finance and Purchasing teams across the Datwyler GroupContribute to process improvements within the AP functionSupport and train junior colleagues and onboard new team membersAssist with other finance and accounting projects as neededOur Requirements1.5–3 years of experience in an Accounts Payable roleDegree in finance, accounting, or related studiesFluent English (German, Italian considered an advantage)Experience working with SAP ERPStrong attention to detail and high level of accuracyGood organizational and prioritization skillsStrong communication and teamwork mindsetStructured, problem‑solving approachAbility to meet deadlines and adapt to changeWillingness to learn and continuously developYou have a good sense of humorWhy Datwyler?We support your developmentDiverse working environmentWe love our employeesInternational challenging environmentMobile data subscriptionPremium Health & Accident InsuranceFlexible Work environment – Hybrid work (2 days in office) Additional paid holidays for students, parents and for seniorityPartly covered lunchSnacks, fruits at officeFree parkingSalary 1.600 - 1.700 EUR/month, based on skills and experience We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
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Nachrichten zu Dätwyler AG
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27.05.26
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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20.05.26
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Dätwyler von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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13.05.26
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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11.05.26
|SIX-Handel: Anleger lassen SPI zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|SPI-Titel Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dätwyler von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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29.04.26
|SPI-Papier Dätwyler-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Dätwyler-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|SPI aktuell: SPI mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Montagshandel in Zürich: SPI fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
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