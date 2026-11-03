ADTRAN Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7M6 / ISIN: US00486H1059
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03.11.2026 07:03:03
Adtran Q3 Revenue Improves
(RTTNews) - Adtran Holdings, Inc. (ADTN), a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and others, reported a rise in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by its services and support business.
For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net loss of $9.228 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $10.262 million, or $0.12 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $6.119 million, or $0.09 per share, higher than adjusted earnings of $3.144 million, or $0.05 per share in the prior year.
Loss before income taxes stood at $4.560 million as against the prior year's pre-tax loss of $6.555 million. Operating loss was $0.754 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.788 million a year ago. The company's narrower net losses reflect decreased expenses and improved revenue. Selling, general, and administrative expenses moved down to $56.983 million from $58.234 million in the previous year. Research and development expenses dropped to $52.003 million from last year's $51.680 million.
Total revenue was $281.167 million, up from $279.435 million in the previous year. The company's revenue from Services & Support business segment moved up to $49.945 million from last year's $46.892 million.
Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter of 2026, Adtran expects revenue of $272 million to $292 million and adjusted operating margin of 1% to 5%, reflecting historical seasonality, availability of supply, and timing of large customer projects.
For the final quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted revenue of $291.560 million with an adjusted operating margin of 6.4%.
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