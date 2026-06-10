Cognex Aktie
WKN: 878090 / ISIN: US1924221039
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10.06.2026 17:04:18
Aeva Technologies vs. Cognex: Which Computer Vision Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Computer vision is part of our automated future — and present. Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) offer different paths into the computer vision market. One is a speculative high-growth play, while the other provides steady returns from established industrial technologies.Aeva is pioneering next-generation sensing technology, while Cognex dominates the mature field of machine vision. Investors often compare them because both are essential for the expansion of robotics and automation. While their technologies overlap in purpose, their financial stages and risk profiles are worlds apart for your portfolio.Aeva sells 4D lidar-on-chip systems that combine sensing and processing on a single silicon chip. Its primary markets include automated driving, robotics, and consumer devices. The company is part of the fast-growing tech stocks landscape, targeting automated driving and robotics. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the top three customers accounted for 64% of total revenue in 2025, although that reliance is decreasing. In 2024, Aeva’s top two customers accounted for 74% of revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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