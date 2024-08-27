Alarming Surge in AI-Driven Cybercrime in H1 2024



Trend Micro's mid-year roundup report highlights resilience of threat actors

LockBit remains the most prevalent ransomware family despite law enforcement disruption, and has even developed a new variant, LockBit-NG-Dev

Cybercriminals have leveraged major events such as the Olympics and national elections to launch targeted attacks

Notable APT campaigns have exploited geopolitical tensions, such as Earth Lusca's campaign around the China-Taiwan relations

State-aligned actors used sophisticated techniques to compromise internet-facing routers for anonymization of targeted attacks

Various groups have targeted cloud environments, apps and services by abusing exposed credentials, dangling resources, vulnerabilities, and even legitimate (but misconfigured) tools

Trend Micro

