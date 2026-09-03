Albemarle Aktie
WKN: 890167 / ISIN: US0126531013
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03.09.2026 12:55:00
Albemarle taps BHP veteran Udd as next CEO
Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), the world’s largest lithium producer, has named BHP (ASX: BHP) executive Ragnar Udd as its next CEO as surging energy-storage demand tightens the battery-metal market.Udd, BHP’s chief commercial officer, will take over on Feb. 1, 2027, replacing Kent Masters, who will become executive chairman. The appointment comes a day after BHP said Udd would leave the world’s largest miner at the end of January.“Rag brings extensive commercial and operational expertise in natural resources and has successfully led global commercial strategy and advanced disciplined growth across complex businesses,” Albemarle chairman James O’Brien Steiner said. “We are confident he is the right leader to capitalize on our industry-leading portfolio and operational capabilities to unlock long-term value for shareholders.”The leadership change comes as lithium producers from China to Australia benefit from stronger prices fuelled by the fast-growing energy-storage sector. Albemarle said earlier this week that global lithium demand through May jumped 45% from a year earlier, outpacing supply growth and strengthening the backdrop for the incoming CEO.Global experienceUdd has more than 25 years of experience running resources businesses across Australia, Asia and North and South America, regions that closely mirror Albemarle’s global footprint.As BHP’s chief commercial officer and a member of its executive leadership team, Udd oversees global sales and marketing, procurement, maritime activities and commodities market strategy.His previous roles include president of the Americas, where he led BHP’s copper and potash businesses. He has also served as interim chief technology officer, president of the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance and vice-president of logistics and infrastructure for Western Australia Iron Ore.BHP commercial chief exits amid China iron ore strain“I am honoured to be named Albemarle’s next CEO,” Udd said. “Albemarle has world-class natural resources, deep technical expertise and strong customer partnerships.”Udd said he plans to work with Masters, the leadership team and the board to build on the company’s Energy Storage and Specialties businesses.His appointment is part of what Albemarle described as a comprehensive succession-planning process by the board, bringing in an executive with experience spanning both operations and commodity markets as the lithium industry navigates another shift in its cycle.Leadership handoffMasters will become executive chairman when Udd joins Albemarle, giving the incoming CEO continuity at the top while responsibilities are transferred.In the new position, Masters will lead the board’s governance, contribute to strategic planning and help oversee the leadership handoff. He is expected to remain executive chairman through Albemarle’s 2027 annual shareholders meeting, after which the board will review his position through its annual director nomination process.Lithium miners post big profits as battery storage demand surges“Kent has been instrumental in building Albemarle into the industry leader it is today,” Steiner said. “He has played a key role in the development of Albemarle’s strategy and driven disciplined execution across cycles.”Masters said the timing was right to hand the company to Udd and that he would work closely with his successor during the transition.“I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I am confident now is the right time to transition the leadership to Rag, who is well positioned to lead Albemarle’s future,” Masters said.For Udd, the move shifts him from the diversified mining industry’s biggest player to the top job at its largest lithium producer just as accelerating energy-storage consumption is reshaping demand for the battery metal.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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