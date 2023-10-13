|
13.10.2023 13:00:00
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) will report its third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 27, 2023. Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.
To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the "Investors" section of ARLP’s website at https://www.arlp.com/.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921; International Toll (412) 317-6671 and request to be connected to replay using access code 13741573.
About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the largest coal producer in the eastern United States, supplying reliable, affordable energy domestically and internationally to major utilities, metallurgical and industrial users. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is evolving and positioning itself as a reliable energy partner for the future by pursuing opportunities that support the advancement of energy and related infrastructure.
News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at https://www.arlp.com/. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7673 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.
