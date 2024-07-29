Alliance Resource Partners LP Reports Decline In Q2 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $100.187 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $169.790 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $593.350 million from $641.836 million last year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $100.187 Mln. vs. $169.790 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $593.350 Mln vs. $641.836 Mln last year.