29.01.2024 13:07:06
Alliance Resource Partners LP Reports Fall In Q4 Profit, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $115.44 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $216.88 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.2% to $625.42 million from $704.21 million last year.
Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $115.44 Mln. vs. $216.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $625.42 Mln vs. $704.21 Mln last year.
