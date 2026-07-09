Allstate Aktie
WKN: 886429 / ISIN: US0200021014
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09.07.2026 03:15:00
Allstate Is Having a Quiet Catastrophe Year. Here's Why That Could Power a Strong Q2.
Allstate (NYSE: ALL) is an insurance company. The insurance model is fairly simple when viewed at a high level. Essentially, Allstate collects insurance premiums up front and agrees to pay insurance claims in the future, if any arise. There will always be some number of claims, but a quiet catastrophe year so far in 2026 is likely to be very good news for the company's earnings. Here's why.In the first quarter of 2026, Allstate's catastrophe losses totaled roughly $1.2 billion. That was down a huge a huge 43% from the same quarter in 2025. In May, catastrophe losses were $289 million, bringing the total for April and May to roughly $1.2 billion. Like the first quarter, that's down from 2025, when the insurer's May catastrophe losses were $777 million, and the April and May total was nearly $1.4 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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