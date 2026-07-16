Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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16.07.2026 23:15:00
Amazon: A Deeper Look at the Cloud Growth Story (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) brought in a jaw-dropping $182 billion in revenue in the first three months of 2026. While the majority of this sum came from its retail operations, the market undoubtedly spends more time focused on the company's cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS).This isn't surprising. AWS posted a 28% year-over-year revenue gain in Q1, its fastest growth pace in more than three years. And AWS' operating income accounts for 59% of the overall company's total. These are impressive trends.But investors should take a deeper look at the AWS growth story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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