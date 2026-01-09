Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
09.01.2026 09:15:00
Amazon Is Trying to Position Itself as an AI Leader. Is It Working?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently launched a new website for Alexa+, the latest iteration of its AI chatbot. While it's only available to a limited number of early access users, the eventual goal for the Alexa+ site is to better compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini.This recent move highlights Amazon's effort to catch up with its artificial intelligence rivals. I think Alexa+ is far less likely to become users' go-to AI agent than ChatGPT or Gemini at this point, considering ChatGPT has 700 million weekly users and Gemini already has 650 million monthly users.But its latest chatbot update aside, Amazon is positioning itself to benefit from AI for years to come, including striking a major deal with OpenAI. And it could help Amazon become a much more significant AI player very soon. Here's how.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
