Amgen Aktie
WKN: 867900 / ISIN: US0311621009
|
04.11.2025 22:36:33
Amgen Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $3.216 billion, or $5.93 per share. This compares with $2.830 billion, or $5.22 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.055 billion or $5.64 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 73.7% to $9.557 billion from $5.503 billion last year.
Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.216 Bln. vs. $2.830 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.93 vs. $5.22 last year. -Revenue: $9.557 Bln vs. $5.503 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.60 - $21.40 Full year revenue guidance: $35.8 - $36.6 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amgen Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:38
|Amgen hebt Prognose nach überraschend gut verlaufenem Quartal erneut an (dpa-AFX)
|
16:03
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|Handel in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Amgen-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Amgen-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|Ausblick: Amgen stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|NYSE-Handel: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones steigen (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)