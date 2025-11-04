Amgen Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.216 billion, or $5.93 per share. This compares with $2.830 billion, or $5.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.055 billion or $5.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 73.7% to $9.557 billion from $5.503 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.216 Bln. vs. $2.830 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.93 vs. $5.22 last year. -Revenue: $9.557 Bln vs. $5.503 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.60 - $21.40 Full year revenue guidance: $35.8 - $36.6 Bln