Annual General Meeting 2026

All motions proposed by the Board of Directors approved

Shareholders approved dividends of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share and CHF 0.80 per class B registered share

Fabrice Billard and Daniel Bischofberger newly elected

Zurich, April 21, 2026 – The shareholders of Bystronic AG approved by a large majority all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at its annual general meeting today.

In a consultative vote, the shareholders approved the non-financial report prepared in line with the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

In addition, the annual general meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 4.00 per class A registered share and CHF 0.80 per class B registered share.

After many years of service on the Board of Directors, Dr. Matthias Auer and Urs Riedener did not stand for reelection. The Board of Directors would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to both gentlemen for their diligent work and collaboration.

The shareholders reelected all current members of the Board of Directors for an additional term of one year and confirmed Dr. Heinz O. Baumgartner as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Inge Delobelle and Robert F. Spoerry were confirmed as existing members of the Compensation Committee. Dr. Heinz O. Baumgartner was newly elected to the Compensation Committee and will serve as its chair.

For questions:

Media Relations

Michael Präger

Mobile +41 79 870 01 43

michael.praeger@bystronic.com

About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.

Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents.

Disclaimer

This media release has been published in English and German. Should the English translation differ from the German original, the wording of the German version shall prevail.