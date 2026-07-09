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Bystronic AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Half-year results 2026 on July 23, 2026
09.07.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST
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We are pleased to invite investors, analysts and journalists to our half-year results presentation.
CEO Domenico Iacovelli and CFO Javier Perez will present the 2026 half-year results during a conference call and audio webcast at 11 am CET on July 23, 2026.
Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Registration for the conference call & webcast
We kindly ask you to register here by July 20.
Half-year report and documents
The half-year report 2026, the media release and the results presentation will be published at 06.30 am CET on July 23 on our website.
End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bystronic AG
|
|Giesshübelstrasse 45
|
|8045 Zürich
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|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 79 637 46 33
|E-mail:
|investor@bystronic.com
|Internet:
|ir.bystronic.com
|ISIN:
|CH0244017502
|Valor:
|A117LR
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2363472
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2363472 09.07.2026 CET/CEST