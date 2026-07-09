Half-year results 2026 on July 23, 2026

We are pleased to invite investors, analysts and journalists to our half-year results presentation.

CEO Domenico Iacovelli and CFO Javier Perez will present the 2026 half-year results during a conference call and audio webcast at 11 am CET on July 23, 2026.

Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Registration for the conference call & webcast

We kindly ask you to register here by July 20.

Half-year report and documents