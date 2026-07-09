Bystronic Aktie

Bystronic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117LR / ISIN: CH0244017502

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09.07.2026 17:00:03

Half-year results 2026 on July 23, 2026

Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Conference
Half-year results 2026 on July 23, 2026

09.07.2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

We are pleased to invite investors, analysts and journalists to our half-year results presentation.

 

CEO Domenico Iacovelli and CFO Javier Perez will present the 2026 half-year results during a conference call and audio webcast at 11 am CET on July 23, 2026.

 

Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.

 

Registration for the conference call & webcast

We kindly ask you to register here by July 20.

 

Half-year report and documents

The half-year report 2026, the media release and the results presentation will be published at 06.30 am CET on July 23 on our website.

 

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bystronic AG
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 79 637 46 33
E-mail: investor@bystronic.com
Internet: ir.bystronic.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2363472

 
End of News EQS News Service

2363472  09.07.2026 CET/CEST

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