Bystronic Aktie

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WKN DE: A117LR / ISIN: CH0244017502

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01.07.2026 09:30:03

Shareholder group Auer, Schmidheiny and Spoerry renews shareholders’ agreement

Bystronic AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Shareholder group Auer, Schmidheiny and Spoerry renews shareholders’ agreement

01.07.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

 

Zurich, July 1, 2026 The large majority of the members of the Auer, Schmidheiny and Spoerry shareholder group has entered into a new shareholders’ agreement, which came into force on July 1, 2026.


 

 

For questions:

 

Chief Financial Officer
Javier Perez
Mobile +41 79 786 03 52
investor@bystronic.com

 

Media Relations
Michael Präger
Mobile +41 79 870 01 43

michael.praeger@bystronic.com
 

 

 

 

About Bystronic

 

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.

Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents.

 

 

 

Disclaimer

 

This media release has been published in English and German. Should the English translation differ from the German original, the wording of the German version shall prevail.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bystronic AG
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 79 637 46 33
E-mail: investor@bystronic.com
Internet: ir.bystronic.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2357652

 
End of News EQS News Service

2357652  01.07.2026 CET/CEST

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