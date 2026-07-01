Bystronic Aktie
WKN DE: A117LR / ISIN: CH0244017502
|
01.07.2026 09:30:03
Shareholder group Auer, Schmidheiny and Spoerry renews shareholders’ agreement
|
Bystronic AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Zurich, July 1, 2026 – The large majority of the members of the Auer, Schmidheiny and Spoerry shareholder group has entered into a new shareholders’ agreement, which came into force on July 1, 2026.
For questions:
Chief Financial Officer
Media Relations
About Bystronic
Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.
Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents.
Disclaimer
This media release has been published in English and German. Should the English translation differ from the German original, the wording of the German version shall prevail.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bystronic AG
|Giesshübelstrasse 45
|8045 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 79 637 46 33
|E-mail:
|investor@bystronic.com
|Internet:
|ir.bystronic.com
|ISIN:
|CH0244017502
|Valor:
|A117LR
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2357652
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2357652 01.07.2026 CET/CEST
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