Adval Tech Aktie
WKN: 914585 / ISIN: CH0008967926
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21.05.2026 17:56:13
Annual General Meeting 2026: Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals
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Adval Tech Management AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Adval Tech Holding AG
Freiburgstrasse 556
CH-3172 Niederwangen
Telefon +41 31 980 84 44
info@advaltech.com
www.advaltech.com
Media release
Annual General Meeting 2026: Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals
Niederwangen, May 21, 2026, 06.00 p.m. – At the Annual General Meeting held on 21 May 2026 in Bern, the shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Among other items, they approved the management report, the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, and the auditors’ reports for the 2025 financial year. In consultative votes, the shareholders also acknowledged and approved the Sustainability Report and the Compensation Report.
The members of the Board of Directors, Dirk Lambrecht, Christoph Hammer, Beat Ritler and Jörg Buchheim, were re-elected for a further term of office of one year, with Dirk Lambrecht also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Jörg Buchheim was elected Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, while Beat Ritler and Dirk Lambrecht were confirmed as members of the committee.
Download the Media Release
https://www.advaltech.com/de/investoren/news/andere
August 28, 2026: Announcement of the Half-Year Results 2026.
Brief profile of the Adval Tech Group
Contact
Thomas Zimmermann-Liu, CFO, phone.: +41 31 980 82 70, thomas.zimmermann@advaltech.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adval Tech Management AG
|Freiburgstrasse 556
|3172 Niederwangen
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.advaltech.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008967926
|Valor:
|896792
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2330530
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2330530 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
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