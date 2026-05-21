Adval Tech Aktie

Adval Tech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 914585 / ISIN: CH0008967926

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21.05.2026 17:56:13

Annual General Meeting 2026: Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals

Adval Tech Management AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting 2026: Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals

21.05.2026 / 17:56 CET/CEST

Adval Tech Holding AG

Freiburgstrasse 556

CH-3172 Niederwangen

Telefon +41 31 980 84 44

info@advaltech.com

www.advaltech.com

 

Media release

Annual General Meeting 2026: Adval Tech shareholders approve all proposals

Niederwangen, May 21, 2026, 06.00 p.m. – At the Annual General Meeting held on 21 May 2026 in Bern, the shareholders of Adval Tech Holding AG approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors. Among other items, they approved the management report, the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, and the auditors’ reports for the 2025 financial year. In consultative votes, the shareholders also acknowledged and approved the Sustainability Report and the Compensation Report.

The members of the Board of Directors, Dirk Lambrecht, Christoph Hammer, Beat Ritler and Jörg Buchheim, were re-elected for a further term of office of one year, with Dirk Lambrecht also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Jörg Buchheim was elected Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, while Beat Ritler and Dirk Lambrecht were confirmed as members of the committee.

 

Download the Media Release

https://www.advaltech.com/de/investoren/news/andere 


Agenda

August 28, 2026: Announcement of the Half-Year Results 2026.

 

Brief profile of the Adval Tech Group
Adding value through innovation – that’s what Adval Tech stands for. The Adval Tech Group is a global industrial supplier of technologically sophisticated components and subassemblies made of metal and plastic. It focuses on selected activities, especially in its main target markets, the automotive industry and MedTech. As a supplier and value-adding partner, Adval Tech covers the entire value chain from product development to prototyping, to mold and tool development, and through to component production and assembly. Headquartered in Switzerland, the Adval Tech Group operates a total of eight production plants. These are located in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, China, Malaysia, Mexico, and Brazil.

 

 

Contact
Volker Brielmann, CEO, phone.: +41 31 980 82 67, volker.brielmann@advaltech.com

Thomas Zimmermann-Liu, CFO, phone.: +41 31 980 82 70, thomas.zimmermann@advaltech.com

 

 

 

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Adval Tech Management AG
Freiburgstrasse 556
3172 Niederwangen
Switzerland
Internet: www.advaltech.com
ISIN: CH0008967926
Valor: 896792
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2330530

 
End of News EQS News Service

2330530  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

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