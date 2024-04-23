|
Annual General Meeting V-ZUG: Shareholders approve all proposals
Zug, 23 April 2024
4th Annual General Meeting
At the 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zug, Switzerland, the shareholders of V-Zug Holding AG approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the re-election of the Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors as well as the Human Resources & Compensation Committee for a further term of office of one year. Due to the challenging market situation and continued high investments, the Annual General Meeting decided not to distribute a dividend.
This year, V-ZUG Holding AG held its second Annual General Meeting with physical attendance since going public. 256 shareholders attended the meeting in Zug; 71.0 % of the share capital were represented. The agenda items included the report on the 2023 financial year; this was submitted to the Annual General Meeting for the first time together with the report on non-financial matters (sustainability report) for the 2023 financial year. In addition to the consultative vote on the 2023 compensation report, the appropriation of retained earnings for 2023 was approved, the responsible bodies were discharged and the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the members of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee, the independent proxy and the auditors were elected. The remuneration of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee was also approved.
About the V-ZUG Group
V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).
