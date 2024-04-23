V-ZUG Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting V-ZUG: Shareholders approve all proposals



23.04.2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST



Zug, 23 April 2024



MEDIA / INVESTOR RELEASE



4th Annual General Meeting At the 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zug, Switzerland, the shareholders of V-Zug Holding AG approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the re-election of the Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors as well as the Human Resources & Compensation Committee for a further term of office of one year. Due to the challenging market situation and continued high investments, the Annual General Meeting decided not to distribute a dividend. This year, V-ZUG Holding AG held its second Annual General Meeting with physical attendance since going public. 256 shareholders attended the meeting in Zug; 71.0 % of the share capital were represented. The agenda items included the report on the 2023 financial year; this was submitted to the Annual General Meeting for the first time together with the report on non-financial matters (sustainability report) for the 2023 financial year. In addition to the consultative vote on the 2023 compensation report, the appropriation of retained earnings for 2023 was approved, the responsible bodies were discharged and the members of the Board of Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the members of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee, the independent proxy and the auditors were elected. The remuneration of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee was also approved. Further information Adrian Ineichen Gabriele Weiher CFO Head of Investor and Media Relations Tel.: +41 58 767 60 03 Tel.: +41 58 767 86 19 Key dates 19 July 2024 Publication of the half-year results 2024 6 March 2024 Publication of the annual results 2024 8 April 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025 23 July 2025 Publication of the half-year results 2025 Media release (PDF) About the V-ZUG Group



“Bringing simplicity into your home and creativity into your kitchen.”



V-ZUG is Switzerland’s leading brand in household appliances and markets its products in selected premium markets abroad. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for over 110 years and offers a comprehensive service in all its markets. The SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Swiss-wide provision of all-brand servicing and the retail of household appliances, is also part of the V-ZUG Group. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,100 people. V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).



Legal notes



This media release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. V-ZUG Holding AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement, which is available at www.vzug.com/ch/en/privacy-statement.

News Source: V-ZUG Holding AG

News Source: V-ZUG Holding AG

End of Media Release

