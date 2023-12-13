|
13.12.2023 10:58:33
Annual Report and Accounts
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
13 December 2023
easyJet plc
(the “Company”)
Annual Report and Accounts
Further to the Final Results announcement released on 28 November 2023, the Company confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2023 (“2023 Annual Report”) has been made available to shareholders today and is available on the Company’s website at https://corporate.easyjet.com.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts has been submitted in unedited full text to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the Final Results announcement released on 28 November 2023 and in the 2023 Annual Report, which will be shortly available for inspection at the NSM.
As set out in the Final Results announcement the Board is recommending an ordinary dividend of 4.5 pence per share which will be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM. This will be paid on 22 March 2024 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 23 February 2024.
In case of queries please contact:
Institutional investors and analysts
Media
LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|OAM Categories:
|1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
|Sequence No.:
|291781
|EQS News ID:
|1796117
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
