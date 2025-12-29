Cheer Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2GY / ISIN: KYG399732042
|
29.12.2025 09:30:00
Apple CEO Tim Cook Just Gave Nike Investors 3 Million Reasons to Cheer
It's been tough sledding for the iconic sports apparel company Nike (NYSE: NKE), which has seen its stock shed roughly 19% this year and over 57% in the past five years. Retail brands like Nike have been challenged by rising competition in the space, more price-sensitive consumers, and macro challenges, among others.Nike has also acknowledged strategic mistakes, including an overemphasis on online promotions and a lack of product innovation. Recently, however, Apple's CEO Tim Cook, who has been on Nike's board of directors for about two decades, gave Nike investors 3 million reasons to cheer.
