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27.10.2026 14:35:19

Apple Launches New M6-Powered IMac With Enhanced AI Features

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday announced the launch of its new iMac powered by its M6 chip, offering improved performance, enhanced on-device artificial intelligence capabilities and upgraded connectivity.

The new iMac features up to a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU, along with a Dual 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple said the device delivers up to 5x faster on-device AI performance than the previous M4-powered iMac and up to 18x faster performance than the most popular Intel-based iMac.

The updated model includes a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also runs macOS 27, integrating Apple Intelligence and the upgraded Siri AI features. The new iMac is available in seven colors.

Customers can pre-order the new M6-powered iMac from October 28 on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app, with availability at Apple Stores and authorized resellers starting November 6.

Pricing starts at $1,499 in the U.S. for the model with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, while the higher-end version with a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU starts at $1,699.

The shares were trading 0.09 percent higher at $344.21, after closing Monday's trading 1.10 percent lower on the Nasdaq.

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