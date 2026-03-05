Apple Aktie

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

05.03.2026 21:54:30

Apple Music To Add Transparency Tags For AI-Generated Music

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is preparing to introduce new transparency tags on Apple Music to help identify songs that involve artificial intelligence in their creation.

The new tags will allow distributors to indicate whether AI was involved in elements such as artwork, the music track itself, song lyrics, or accompanying music videos.

The metadata tags are designed to provide greater transparency to listeners and industry partners about the use of AI in music production. Distributors will have the option to flag AI-generated or AI-assisted content when submitting music to the platform.

The new system will rely on labels and distributors voluntarily identifying AI involvement, raising questions about how consistently it will be applied.

Rival streaming platform Spotify is reportedly pursuing a similar approach. Some platforms, including Deezer, are also experimenting with automated AI detection tools, though building highly accurate systems remains challenging for the industry.

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

04.03.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.03.26 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
02.03.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
26.02.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.01.26 Apple Underweight Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 224,35 0,13% Apple Inc.

08:32 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
05.03.26 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen

Abwärtsdruck lässt etwas nach: ATX könnte sich an Erholung versuchen -- DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen erneut fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bleibt der Iran-Krieg das bestimmende Thema. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein freundlicher Auftakt ab. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
