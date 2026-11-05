Apple Reportedly Cuts Employee Budgets For AI Tools

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is cutting employee budgets for AI tools to curb costs while continuing to push for wider adoption of the technology across its operations, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple lowered the daily AI spending limit for some engineers to $200 from $300 last month and is considering further cuts for certain engineering teams, potentially bringing their daily caps down to $100, the report said.

Some non-engineering teams already face a $100 daily limit, which could be reduced to as little as $25. Employees requiring higher AI spending allowances would be able to request exemptions from senior executives, according to the report.

On the Nasdaq, Apple shares closed up 5.31% at $349.51 on Wednesday.